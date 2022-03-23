When the Home of a Hungry Minister of Tourism Bartlett shares a wall with Devon House….

“The backyard of my house which literally shares a wall with Devon House…nice!”

Hon. The Minister of Tourism for Jamaica is excited. He told eTurboNews : “His neighbor will get a multi-million Dollar Facelift to become the center of Gastronomy in the world.”

The Doven House is in the spotlight with a multi Million Dollar investment to become the Caribbean Center for Gastronomy and Gastronomy Tourism.

According to the Minister, he sees gastronomy as the number one pillow for tourism growth. He pointed out, 42% of visitors’ expenditure is on food.

Minster Bartlett sees Doven House in Kingston as the gastronomy center of the Caribbean for Jamaicans and its visitors from around the globe.

One of Jamaica’s most celebrated historic landmarks, the Devon House Mansion is the architectural dream of Jamaica’s first black millionaire, George Stiebel. Having gained his wealth from gold mining in South America, Stiebel was among three wealthy Jamaicans who constructed elaborate homes during the late 19th century at the corner of Trafalgar Road and Hope Road. This corner fittingly became known as the Millionaire’s Corner.

The Devon House mansion is a beautiful blend of Caribbean and Georgian architecture, furnished with an expertly curated collection of Jamaican, English, and French antique pieces and reproductions. The Mansion overlooks a vast expanse of perfectly manicured and lush, green lawns. Stiebel’s legacy lives on with the beautifully maintained Devon House, which was declared a national monument in 1990 by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust. This was done under the instructions of the Rt. Hon. Edward Seaga, who was then Minister of Development and Welfare with responsibility for cultural affairs, and later Prime Minister of Jamaica.

​Devon House has since evolved from being home to Jamaica’s first black millionaire, George Stiebel, to being synonymous with fun, family entertainment, and recreation in Kingston, where guests can tour the shop, dine and relax.