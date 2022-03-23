Gasoline Direct Injection Market is estimated to grow at an exponential rate of over 14% through the forecast period 2021 – 2031

The demand for highly fuel-efficient automotive systems and increasingly stringent emission standards implemented by governments around the world drives the growth of the gasoline direct injection market. The market is estimated to grow at an exponential rate of over 14% through the forecast period 2021 – 2031.

Adoption of gasoline direct injection systems can be largely accounted for by commercial and passenger vehicles, with major manufacturers such as Ford, BMW, Daimler, and more incorporating relevant technologies in mid to high end gasoline vehicles. Major market players are focused on research towards technology improvements.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5264

Fuel injector systems are estimated to hold major market share owing to the demand for high levels of precision for efficient fuel combustion. Improved control over exhaust emissions and air-fuel mixtures, and real-time monitoring of fuel regulators in terms of delivery pressure will contribute to demand in the long term. This is especially true with the increased incorporation of electronic control units in the automotive sector.

Developments in the industry covering flexibility in multiple input and output channels for better signal transfer will aid in the proliferation of gasoline direct injection systems. Particulate emission reduction research will also gain ground in the near future.

Despite high demand in the industry, market players face a number of challenges that could impact sales and revenue in the coming decade. For instance, gasoline direct injection systems are relatively cost-prohibitive owing to the use of high-pressure parts in the system. Furthermore, post combustion particulate emissions remain a challenge for manufacturers. Also, the growing popularity of electric vehicles in the automotive sector is an obstacle that is likely to hinder sales and revenue generation in the market in terms of long-term market prospects.

Key Takeaways in the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Study

The global gasoline direct injection market will rise at around 14% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Rapid growth of automotive production rates in China and India, drives a relatively higher rate of growth in the industry of the Asia Pacific excluding Japan market.

Steady rise in volume of vehicle production and growing focus on maintenance and aftermarket services have been driving growth in the United States.

Following a moderate slump, sales are expected to recover in the Germany and France markets, driven by high fuel economy technologies.

Strict implementation of stage 6 emission standards in terms of new vehicle registrations drive adoption and sales of gasoline direct injection technologies in the United Kingdom.

“The global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is projected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to benefits such as improved engine performance, engine downsizing, high fuel efficiency, thermal efficiency, and major reductions in emission volumes, which will continue to gain traction with the imposition of increasingly stringent regulations,” says the FMI analyst.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5264

Key Segments

Stroke Type

Vehicle Type

Compact Vehicle

Mid-Sized Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Sales Channel

Direct Purchase of this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5264

Who is Winning?

The global gasoline direct injection market is moderately fragmented with a number of regional players contributing to the industry. Major players in the market are likely to invest extensively in new technologies and research & development efforts to consolidate their market position.

The gasoline direct injection market is expected to grow exponentially during 2021 to 2031. As a rapidly growing market, companies are likely to gain impetus from changes arising from strict emission standards and regulations being implemented around the world.

Some of the leading players include but are not limited to Delphi Automotive Plc, Continental AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Eaton Corporation Plc., TI Group Automotive Systems, LLC, and STMicroelectronics NV.

Top Reports Related To Automotive Market Insights

Car Security System Market: The car security system market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 7.60 Billion by 2021, according to the latest insights by Future Market Insights (FMI). The overall sales is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2021 and 2031.

Electric Scooters Market : Growing environmental concerns, coupled with demand for reduced costs of commute, easy commutation, and emission control are primary factors encouraging the adoption of electronic vehicles across the world. These factors also will enable the electric scooters sales to total US$ 8.8 Bn in 2021.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Future Market Insights

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gasoline-direct-injection-gdi-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/gasoline-direct-injection-gdi-market