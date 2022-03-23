Empath Effect of People Extra-Sensitive to Pain of Others

Have you ever met a stranger with whom you felt an instant connection? Someone who made you so comfortable that you found yourself instantly sharing your life story with them? As Alicia McBride notes in the introduction of her new book, The Empath Effect: Powerful Stories of Love, Courage & Transformation, such a person is likely to be an empath — someone just like her who represents a safe space for people they encounter but may struggle on some level with this “superpower.”

McBride writes: “The idea for this book was born out of my love of hearing other people’s stories. I like being the empath in the grocery store with whom you overshare. You can share your troubles with me; I’m a safe space. I’m a deep feeler and a deep thinker. I don’t care what you had for breakfast; I want to know what your life looks like, what makes you laugh, what makes you dance, and why you smile when it rains.”

She says, “Empaths have superpowers, and once you step into yours and embrace your gifts, you become who you were meant to be. You realize you are not ‘too sensitive’ and don’t need to ‘toughen up.’ You no longer feel exhausted, drained, and overwhelmed. You understand you are not alone. Life suddenly makes sense.”

In The Empath Effect (As You Wish Publishing LLC), McBride and 21 other men and women share stories about love, hope, death, courage, life, perseverance, recovery, transformation, and joy that bring new understanding to the lives of empaths. In addition to McBride, the book features chapters written by Ashley Barnes, Jen Schmitt, Willie Katinowsky, Alli Blair Snyder, Alyce Martin, Kimberly Nice, Dr. Nicole Bailey, Amy I. King, Holly Lozinak, Cristy Joy, Debra Buehring, Debie Baldwin, J.D., Rebecca L. Wilson, Kelly Krawczynski, Lijana Kikilasvili, Sarah J. Faaborg, Michelle Burd, Rev. Matthew F. Thomas, YuSon Shin and Meg Lewis.

In an interview, McBride can talk about:

• The connection between narcissists and empaths

• What her life was like before she knew anything about empaths

• Why so many empaths feel so alone

Praise for The Empath Effect

“Alicia McBride has beautifully curated two dozen empowering stories of trauma, self-discovery, and hope. The words on these pages will leave you feeling encouraged and connected on the most profound spiritual level. An absolute must-read for every wonderfully sensitive person.” — Sunny Dawn Johnston, psychic medium and author of Invoking the Archangels and The Love Never Ends.