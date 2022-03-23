Liquid Egg Market Size: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2022-2032

The global liquid egg market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 5.1 Bn in 2022, expansing at a healthy 6.1% CAGR over the forecast period. Liquid egg sales currently account for about 8.9% of the global egg market in terms of value.

Increased demand from the food & beverage sector owing to rising awareness regarding beg protein is a primary factor driving demand for liquid egg. As a result, numerous players are incorporating liquid egg in packaged foods and beverages to improve product quality and gain a competitive edge.

Increasing demand for high quality and protein-rich ingredients in food products is expected to drive sales in the market. Consumers are using processed egg products such as pre-cooked fried eggs, pre-cooked scrambled eggs in recipes.

The velvety texture of liquid eggs benefits pre-prepared microwaveable dishes. Microwaveable products, such as eggs, thaw and freeze faster when frozen. In addition to this, liquid eggs bind and emulsify foods such as salad dressings, sauces, dips, and mayonnaise.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on the global economy, with businesses facing unforeseeable consequences. Sales in the food and beverage sector have plummeted due to disrupted supply chains.

However, demand is projected to grow at a considerable pace over the forecast period, creating growth prospects for players operating in the global liquid egg market over the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and changing living patterns are driving the liquid eggs market. Liquid eggs are a more practical and superior alternative to shelled eggs as they are easy to incorporate, come in a user-friendly packaging and make the transportation and handling simple.

Liquid eggs also cut down on the waste produced by breakage. Growing demand from the food and beverage sector is anticipated to bode well for the market. They are also utilized in cosmetics, personal care products, and animal feed.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, sales in the egg white segment will hold around 28.7% of the total market share over the forecast period.

In terms of source, demand for organic liquid egg will increase at a 8.3% CAGR through 2032.

Sales in the North America liquid egg market are expected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Applications of liquid egg in the food and beverage sector will account for over 17.5% of the total market share over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Leading liquid egg companies are expanding their facilities and are investing in egg processing technologies and equipment. Cargill Incorporated, for example, committed US$ 20 million in 2018 to expand its Big Lake egg processing unit to accommodate rising customer demand for a wider range of egg products.

Some players operating in the market are Nest Fresh Eggs Inc., Cargill, Incorporated. Ovostar Union NV, Global Food Group BV, Rose Acre Farms, Ready Egg Products Ltd, Bumble Hole Foods Limited, NewburgEgg Corp., Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc., D Wise Ltd., Vanderpol’s Eggs Ltd., Eggland, and others.

Liquid Egg Market by Category

By Product Type:

Whole Egg

Egg white

Egg Yolk

Scrambled mix

By Form:

By Source:

Conventional

Organic

Cage-free

By End-use Application:

Food Industry

Biotechnology

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement

Animal Nutrition

Other Applications

Retail Sales

By Sales Channel:

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How big is the liquid egg market?

-The liquid egg market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 5.1 Bn by 2022.

What is projected liquid egg market Size in 2032?

-The liquid egg market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 9.1 Bn by 2032.

What is the liquid egg market outlook?

– The liquid egg market is expected to expand at a 6.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

