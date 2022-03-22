Songtsam Hotels, Resorts & Tours Participates in Serandipians by Traveller Made Show

Songtsam Hotels, Resorts & Tours, an award-winning boutique luxury hotel chain in the Tibet and Yunnan Provinces of China, is once again participating in the Serandipians by Traveller Made show, The Essence of Luxury Travel – Marbella, March 28 – April 1, 2022. Songtsam, represented by Florence Li, Director of International Sales & Marketing, is a collection of 13 properties (including a Glamping site) as well as a tour operator which offers its guests curated and transformational experiences.

Songtsam is pleased to announce that this year four of their properties including Songtsam Linka Retreat Lhasa, Songtsam Linka Retreat Shangri-la, Songtsam Lodge Lijiang and Songtsam Lodge Bome became Traveller Made hotel partners.

Songtsam Lodge Bome – image courtesy of Songtsam

In a post-pandemic world, luxury travelers are seeking nature, wellness and immersion with local cultures. Songtsam Tours, known for its diverse portfolio of luxury curated experiences, features Tibetan-style wellness programs, outdoor adventures and culturally rich local experiences. All Songtsam properties, located throughout the Tibetan Plateau (in the Tibet and Yunnan Provinces of China) are surrounded by nature and land which is untouched, untamed and incredibly scenic.

“The Traveller Made show has always been good for Songtsam because there is always great interest from the European market, especially western Europe,” said Florence Li. “Travelers from these countries have a particular interest in outdoor activities, cuisine, local culture & history. What is great is that these travelers are also looking to make a difference in the world around them by supporting the local communities that they visit.” She added, “Songtsam Tours has had great success because each itinerary is tailor-made to provide each guest a trip of a lifetime.”

4 Songtsam properties that will feature special amenities for Traveller Made partners in 2022:

Songtsam Linka Retreat Lhasa

Songtsam Linka Retreat Shangri-la

Songtsam Lodge Lijiang

Songtsam Lodge Bome

Songtsam Lodge Lijiang – image courtesy of Songtsam

About Songtsam

Songtsam (“Paradise”) is an award-winning luxury boutique hotel group of Hotels Resorts & Tours located in Tibet and Yunnan Province, China. Founded in 2000 by Mr. Baima Duoji, a former Tibetan Documentary filmmaker, Songtsam is the only collection of luxury Tibetan-style retreats within the wellness space focusing on the concept of Tibetan meditation by combining physical and spiritual healing together. The 12 unique properties can be found across the Tibetan Plateau, offering guests authenticity, within the context of refined design, modern amenities, and unobtrusive service in places of untouched natural beauty and cultural interest. Songtsam Tours is a Virtuoso Asia Pacific Preferred Supplier and provides guests an opportunity to curate their own experiences by combining stays at its different hotels and lodges designed to discover the region’s diverse culture, rich biodiversity, incredible scenic landscapes, and unique living heritage. Songtsam was on the 2018 & 2019 Conde Nast Traveler Gold List China Edition, and the 2022 Conde Nast Traveler Gold List USA Edition.

For more information, please visit here.

About Songtsam Tours

Songtsam Tours, a Virtuoso Asia Pacific Preferred Supplier, offers curated experiences by combining stays at its different hotels and lodges designed to discover the region’s diverse culture, rich biodiversity, incredible scenic landscapes, and unique living heritage. Songtsam currently offers two signature routes: the Songtsam Yunnan Circuit, which explores the “Three Parallel Rivers” area (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), and the new Songtsam Yunnan-Tibet Route, which merges the Ancient Tea Horse Road, G214 (Yunnan-Tibet highway), G318 (Sichuan-Tibet highway), and the Tibetan Plateau road tour into one, adding unprecedented comfort to the Tibetan travel experience.

About Songtsam Mission

Songtsam’s mission is to inspire their guests with the diverse ethnic groups and cultures of the region and to understand how the local people pursue and understand happiness, bringing Songtsam guests closer to discovering their own Shangri La. At the same time, Songtsam has a strong commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the essence of Tibetan culture by supporting the economic development of the local communities and the environmental conservation within Tibet and Yunnan.

For more information about Songtsam visit here.

SEEN IN PHOTO: Songtsam Linka Retreat Lhasa – image courtesy of Songstsam