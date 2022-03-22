Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of Approximately Over 2022-2029

As per the findings of the report, the global multiplex biomarker imaging market is projected to experience significant growth over the forecast period, due to growing demand for advanced immunofluorescence techniques that help in better diagnosis and management of tumors at a cellular level.

The global multiplex biomarker imaging market was valued US$ 422.1 Mn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period of 2022–2029.

Key Takeaways of Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Study

There is steady demand for immunofluorescence slide scanners, as these offer exceptionally high image quality, reliability, and speed for whole slide imaging.

North America is anticipated to be an attractive market for multiplex biomarker imaging, owing to developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable government policies, and financial grants for laboratory research by the government

Immunostaining is widely used in the diagnosis of abnormal cells, such as cancerous cells, and also assists in understanding the distribution and localization of biomarkers and differentially expressed proteins in different parts of a biological tissue.

The commercial success of the multiplex biomarkers imaging market is highly dependent on cancer research studies, which could serve multiple purposes such as detection of cancerous cells, presence of necrotic agents, and assessment of structural and functional abnormalities in cellular anatomy.

Tier 1 Players to Hold More Than 80% Revenue Share

PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are among the leading market players in the multiplex biomarker imaging market. These manufacturers continue to dominate the landscape of the multiplex biomarker imaging market due to their strong focus on product innovation, market leadership in product introduction, and strong distribution network with translational laboratories and academic institutes to increase sales.

Future Market Insights has studied the evolution of the multiplex biomarker imaging market from 2014–2021, and presents demand projections for 2022–2029, on the basis of component type (instruments, software, and services), imaging technique (IHC assays, FISH assays, TMA assays), application (research and clinical diagnostics), and end user (translational laboratories, biopharmaceutical companies, and academic institutes) across seven prominent regions.

Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market by Category

By Component Type:

Instruments Quantitative Pathology Imaging System Immunofluorescence Multispectral Imaging System Toponome Imaging System

Software

Services Installation and Integration Services Maintenance Services



By Imaging Technique:

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Assay

Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Assay

Tissue Microarray (TMA) Assay

By Application:

Research

Clinical Diagnostics

By End User:

Translation Laboratories

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa

