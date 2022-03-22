Business travel return is more important than ever

A new industry survey finds that sentiment around business travel is shifting, with 77% of business travelers and 64% of employed Americans agreeing that it is more important than ever to bring back business travel.

Nearly two-thirds of business travelers say the increased reliance on virtual work that has become common during the pandemic is negatively impacting both productivity (64%) and workplace culture (65%).



The survey also finds nearly seven in ten Americans (69%) approve of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent move to relax mask requirements, with many travelers responding by making additional travel plans.

Among Americans who are currently employed, 43% say they are more likely to travel for business compared to 2020-21 in response to relaxed public health requirements from the CDC and state and local governments.

The survey of 2,210 adults was conducted March 8-9, 2022. Of these, 256 people, or 12% of respondents, are business travelers—that is, those who either work in a job that typically includes work-related travel or who expect to travel for business at least once this year.