New GM named for Country Inn and Suites by Radisson in Panama City Beach, Florida

Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Andy Holloway has been appointed the general manager of the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, Panama City Beach, Florida. Mr. Holloway brings over 16 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the property’s co-owner of Beachyvacations Rental Management in Panama City Beach, Florida.

An experienced leader in both operations and service, Mr. Holloway built his career by inspiring and creating strategic vision, effectively leading teams, and delivering positive guest experience to maximize profitability for his properties. Prior to joining the Country Inn and Suites Panama City Beach, Holloway served in various leadership roles with Laketown Wharf, Hampton Inn, Seahaven Beach Resort, and Edgewater Beach Resorts.

Holloway serves as chairman of the board for Beach Care Services, ambassador for both the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a minor in business management from Florida State University.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms.