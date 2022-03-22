Advanced Ceramics Market | Current and Future Demand, Analysis, Growth and Forecast By 2030, Report

Traditional ceramics were known to have wide-ranging applications, however their downsides and limitations gave rise to the development of advanced ceramics. Like their traditional counterparts, advanced ceramics are also used across a variety of applications, and manufacturers are further modifying their properties to suit more specific needs of end users.

The demand for advanced ceramics remains significant in healthcare and medical equipment industries, while transportation, chemical, and defense & military are becoming significantly important end-use industries in the advanced ceramics market. Leading market players are expected to introduce innovative products with unique material properties while limiting their lifetime operational costs, to maintain a competitive edge.

Get a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-300

Three-fourth of the Advanced Ceramics are Manufactured for the Electrical & Electronics Industry

Advanced ceramics is a commonly used component in various industrial areas such as construction, medical, aerospace, and chemical. However, electrical & electronics is among the leading industries that makes use of advanced ceramics, and the type used in this area is known as electroceramics. Nearly3/4th of the advanced ceramics manufactured are electroceramics, as the electrical & electronics industry is gaining momentum worldwide.

Ongoing advancements in electronics technologies and growing demand for modern consumer electronics appliances are expected to trigger manufacturers in the advanced ceramics market to introduce innovative characteristics of their offerings. For instance, greater wear resistance, compressive strength, and high pressure and temperature resistance properties of advanced ceramics will remain the most sought-after parameters of electroceramics in the coming years. This will further influence the recent trends in the advanced ceramics market globally.

Advanced Ceramics Market Witnesses Steep Cutbacks in Manufacturing During COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on most industrial operations, and the advanced ceramics market is no exception. Some of the companies involved in the supply chain were deemed essential, and had been operations even during the lockdown. However, most of the players had to keep their manufacturing plants shut during the lockdown, hence witnessed major supply chain challenges.

The emergence of the coronavirus in the Asia Pacific region created significant bottlenecks for advanced ceramics market players, which is mainly attributed to the impact of the pandemic in big end-use industries. Leading players in the global advanced ceramics market are expected to increase their focus on shifting to second sources of critical raw materials and improving agility of business operations, in order to emerge stronger out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-300

Advanced Ceramics Market: Region-wise Analysis

The global market for advanced ceramics is geographically segmented into seven regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. Geographically, Asia Pacific region is expected to account for a significant value share of the global market for advanced ceramics, especially with the increasing presence of market giants in the region. Asia Pacific region, followed by North America and Latin America will witness incremental growth, creating new opportunities for advanced ceramic businesses in the coming years.

China, Japan, and India are among the countries that may create more lucrative opportunities for market players, attributing to the rapid growth of end-use industries such as electronics and medical equipment industries, in these countries. Furthermore, increasing investments in South America and North America will also signify lucrative opportunities in the region. Leading manufacturers of advanced ceramics are entering these markets to establish a stronghold globally.

Advanced Ceramics Market: Competitive Landscape

CoorsTek

Kyocera Corp

Corning IncMorgan Advanced Materials

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Ceram Tec.

Ceradyne Inc.

In May 2019, Kyocera Corporation – a Japanese multinational ceramics and electronics manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan – announced that the advanced ceramics business operations of Friatec GmbH – a German manufacturer of connection technology – will be acquired by Kyocera’s Germany-based European headquarters, Kyocera Fineceramics GmbH. A month prior to this acquisition, the company also took over H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH (now: Kyocera Fineceramics Precision GmbH), a German company specializing in non-oxide fine ceramic components, and this way, Kyocera is aiming to strategically position the company in European markets to cater to the increasing demand for advanced ceramic components in the region.

Advanced Ceramics Market: Segment Analysis

The advanced ceramics market can be segmented on the basis of the following:

By Class Ceramic Coatings

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Others (Multilayer ceramics, advanced coatings)

By Material Silicon Carbide Ceramics

Alumina Ceramics

Zirconia Ceramics

Titanate Ceramics

Others (Aluminum Nitride, Magnesium Silicate, Silicon Nitride, Pyrolytic Boron Nitride)