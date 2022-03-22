New Research Information on Life After Death

After fourteen years of extensive research into science and religion, Ainarihc (Pen name) has released a book that deciphers the nature of reality, afterlife and divine intervention. This research combines the scriptures of the world’s religions with anatomical biology to paint a roadmap to God.

This world is but a shadow of the real world. ~Plato

The book explains the real meaning of the biologist-philosopher’s words. The research not only explains hundreds of mythological events as precise embryological mechanisms, but also offers a blueprint that dismantles the mythologies as science of the highest order, explaining how mythology leads to God. This research reinitiates the discussion of divine intervention.

The picture above is the Pyramid inside us, the source of regeneration, this is one proof out of hundreds. It’s just the tip of the iceberg that religion is.

According to the book, after death the soul awakens in the spirit realm. It scientifically explains the paths that lead to either hell or heaven, and the landmarks that the soul would witness on its journey back to the supreme soul.

The Novel hands us a blueprint to decipher the true nature of our reality. It exposes the realm of God for all to see offering a revelation of what the soul experiences after death and the path that it must take.

The Grand Scheme, a unique blend of non-fictitious ancient embryological code hidden in the scriptures and a fictitious psychological/philosophical thriller story, is now available for purchase as an eBook from kindle and Kobo.

Know the entire truth.