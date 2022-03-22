Renewable Fuel Created From Used Cooking Oil

Darling Ingredients Inc. today announced Chick-fil-A, Inc. has chosen Darling Ingredients to convert its used cooking oil into cleaner burning renewable transportation fuel. Darling Ingredients’ service brand DAR PRO Solutions, will collect used cooking oil from all Chick-fil-A restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

“We admire Chick-fil-A’s commitment to reducing food waste and are proud to be part of a solution that keeps food waste out of our landfills while delivering a renewable fuel that reduces GHG emissions,” said Sandra Dudley, Darling Ingredients Executive Vice President, Renewables and U.S. Specialty Operations.

“At Chick-fil-A, we are committed to caring – and that includes caring for others through our food and caring for our planet,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “Our innovative partnership with DAR PRO Solutions helps us be responsible stewards of the resources at our restaurants and allows us to support the future of renewable transportation fuel – all while positively influencing the communities we serve.”

Each year, Darling Ingredients turns hundreds of millions of pounds of used cooking oil into renewable diesel through its Diamond Green Diesel venture. Diamond Green Diesel is estimated to produce more than 700 million gallons of renewable diesel in 2022. The finished renewable fuel can reduce greenhouse gasses by up to 85 percent.