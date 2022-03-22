Fish Processing Market Research Report 2022 – Global Forecast till 2026

Request Sample of This Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2397
Fish Processing: Market Segmentation
The global fish processing market is segmented on the basis of source, application, processing type, and equipment. The sources from which fish are obtained are freshwater, marine and inland. The marine segment holds the largest market share due to modern technology and fishing methods. Applications are segmented into food, feed, biomedical and other (fertilizer, cosmetic and industrial). Food occupies the largest market share in the fish processing market due to changes in human consumption habits, followed by feed and biopharmaceuticals. The types of processed fish are frozen, preserved, dried and other (smoked and surimi). Freezing is the most common type of fish processing practiced. Equipment used for fish processing is hair removal and gutting, dehulling, scaling, filleting, descaling and rinsing and others.
Fish Processing: Regional Perspectives
Geographically, the fish processing industry can be divided into major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Processed fish is consumed most in North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The United States ranks first in consumption of bluefin tuna and Atlantic salmon. Asia Pacific has huge fish processing facilities, with China leading the market. Other Asian countries, such as Japan, Malaysia and South Korea, rely mainly on fish processing.
Fish Processing Market: Growth Drivers
The main drivers identified as driving the fish processing market are the continuing increase in seafood demand, changing consumer eating habits and consumer demand for differentiated and high-value seafood products. The fish processing industry is also accessible to seafood producers, allowing them to control the final product, quality and hygiene. The increase in fish feed is also a major driver identified driving the growth of the global fish processing market. Development and distribution channels with improved packaging, processing and storage of fish are also identified factors driving market growth.
Fish Processing Market: Players
Fish processing companies have grown in value as processing facilities empower fish processors to oversee the quality and hygiene of their final products. Key players identified in the global fish processing market include Pelagia AS, Leroy, Pescanova USA, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, Royal Greenland A/S, NISSUI, High Liner Foods, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Channel . Fish Processing Company, Inc. and Marine Harvest ASA. The two companies are expected to expand their business by strengthening their product portfolios in the global seafood processing market. The company is expected to formulate specific strategies in the future to gain a competitive edge in the global fish processing market by 2026.
