New Study on Non-Opioid Treatment of Post-Operative Pain

Cali Biosciences Co., Ltd. announced successful results in its Phase IIb study of its perioperative long-acting analgesic product CPL-01, an extended-release injectable version of Naropin® (ropivacaine hydrochloride), developed by Cali Biosciences to treat post-operative surgical pain and reduce the need for opioids.

This Phase IIb clinical trial was designed to further investigate the clinical advantages of CPL-01 and to compare with those of existing pain management drugs on the market. The trial demonstrated an excellent dose-response for efficacy. In the dose currently planned as the to-be marketed dose, 14 subjects who received CPL-01 showed a mean AUC through 72 hours of wWOCF adjusted NRS-A (the primary endpoint) of 286.8, showing a trend towards significance against the 13 subjects who received placebo (p=0.08) and substantially better than the 40 subjects who received Naropin®. Clinical meaningfulness was demonstrated by showing a difference of more than one AUC point per hour.

Additionally, opioid use through 72 hours of the CPL-01 subjects who received the to-be marketed dose was cut in half compared to either the placebo group or the Naropin® group (mean of 7.9 mg, as opposed to 15 mg for placebo and 16 mg for Naropin®). In fact, approximately 2/3 of the CPL-01 subjects (9/14) required no opioids at all after the first 72 hours after the operation, compared to roughly half of the Naropin® subjects and 30% of the placebo ones.

There were no meaningful safety findings; the only treatment emergent adverse events that occurred in more than one CPL-01 subject across all cohorts within the trial (n=40) were nausea, vomiting, constipation, headache parasthesia, and dizziness – all events that commonly occur after surgery and may occur after opioid usage; none of these were thought to be related to CPL-01.

The pharmacokinetics of the drug further supported its safety – the primary reason that a long-acting ropivacaine is being developed, with potential advantages over currently available long-acting bupivacaine. The mean Cmax for ropivacaine in subjects who received the 600 mg dose was 978 ng/mL, much lower than the threshold where cardiac toxicity can be seen (4000 ng/mL). CPL-01 reached its maximums concentration approximately 18 hours after administration, as opposed to Naropin® (which reaches it within the first hour after administration).