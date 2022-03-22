GVB Gives $95K to Inalåhan for New Digital Sign Project

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has given the village of Inalåhan a $95,000 grant for a proposed digital sign project that will be erected in the coming months. A check presentation was held Tuesday morning with GVB Board Director Laura Nelson-Cepeda, President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez, Vice President Gerry Perez, Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero, and Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf at the GVB Norbert “Bert” Unpingco Visitors Center in Tumon.

The purpose of the project is to better display and manage information on important events, cultural attractions, experiences, and businesses for southern residents and visitors.

“We are proud of the work by Mayor Chargualaf and his team to polish up Inalåhan and really make this southern gem shine,” said GVB President & CEO Gutierrez.

“Our grant for their village digital sign project will go a long way to keep tourism alive.”

“[It will also] help to bring back the purpose of tourism for the people of Guam. It is added value for southern residents and future visitors that are exploring the island.”

“I want to thank GVB for always supporting the Mayors Council of Guam and especially the people of the south,” said Mayor Chargualaf. “The grant will help us share important notices to our residents and promote all the cultural attractions in our southern villages. We are already applying for the permits and look forward to the project’s completion by this summer!”