Central American destinations update travel protocols

As travel is picking up again, arrival regulations and travel protocols tend to change from destination to destination.

The following is an updated and comprehensive overview of the travel protocols for all seven destinations in Central America.

BELIZE

✈️ Airports and land borders open for travel. 📋 Mandatory negative PCR test taken within 96 hours.

OR:

📋 Mandatory negative Antigen test taken within 48 hours.

OR:

📋 Proof of vaccine, with single dose (for J&J Janssen) or second dose administered at least 2 weeks

✈️Test available at airport facilities at a fee of USD 50.00

🦺 Mandatory health insurance with minimum coverage of 50,000 USD for medical expenses and 2,000 USD for accommodation.at a fee of USD 18.00

🚸Crossing through the Northern and Western border will require a rapid test administered by the Ministry of Health at travelers’ expense. No external tests will be accepted.

Schedule: MON-FRI 08:00 am – 4:00 pm | SAT-SUN 08:00 am – 12:00 pm

🧒🏻Children over 12 years and older are required to present a negative test.

⚠️ No quarantine required upon arrival.

🏥 Test locations available for departure.

GUATEMALA

✈️ Airports and land borders open for travel. 📋 Mandatory negative PCR or Antigen test taken within 72 hours.

✈️Test available at airport facilities at a fee of USD 75.00

OR:

📋 Proof of vaccine, with single dose (for J&J Janssen) or second dose administered at least 2 weeks before arrival date.

🧒🏻Children over 10 years and older are required to present a negative test.

⚠️ No quarantine required upon arrival.

🏥 Test locations available for departure.

HONDURAS

✈️ Airports and land borders open for travel. 📋 Mandatory negative PCR or Antigen test taken within 72 hours.

OR:

📋 Proof of vaccine, with single dose (for J&J Janssen) or second dose administered at least 2 weeks before arrival date.

🧒🏻 Children over 2 years and older are required to present a negative test.

⚠️ No quarantine required upon arrival.

🏥 Test locations available for departure.

EL SALVADOR

✈️ Airports and land borders open for travel. 📋 No requirements to enter.

⚠️ No quarantine required upon arrival.

🏥 Test locations available for departure.

NICARAGUA

✈️ Airports and land borders open for travel. 📋 Mandatory negative PCR test taken within 72 hours.

⚠️ No quarantine required upon arrival.

🏥 Test location available for departure in Managua.

COSTA RICA

✈️ Airports and land borders open for travel. 📋 Effective as of April 1st: Restrictions are being lifted to enter Costa Rica.

🦺 Mandatory health insurance with minimum coverage of 50,000 USD for medical expenses and 2,000 USD for accommodation is recommended but not required.

⚠️ No quarantine required upon arrival.

🏥 Test locations available for departure.

PANAMA

✈️ Airports and land borders open for travel. 📋 Mandatory negative PCR or Antigen test taken within 72 hours.

OR:

📋 Proof of vaccine, with single dose (for J&J Janssen) or second dose administered at least 2 weeks before arrival date.

✈️Test available at airport facilities at a fee of USD 50.00

⚠️ No quarantine required upon arrival.

🏥 Test locations available for departure.