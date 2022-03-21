Skal International Forms Aid Committee for Ukranian Refugees

SKAL International has initiated a special AID Committee and opened an account to gather funds for support. SI will dedicate the funds to providing immediate emergency support to Ukrainian Refugees crossing the borders in Europe where Skal Clubs exist and be ready to provide support in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war.

The AID Committee will work closely with Skal International Bucharest as the front-line club providing help to refugees with food supply, transportation to neighboring countries to help refugees reach the next point of stay and calling out for volunteers if and when needed.

Skal International strongly advocates for safe global tourism.

The committee will also work with the international humanitarian aid organization for children UNICEF and consider a donation on behalf of SKAL International Membership to be used for the wellbeing of the Ukrainian children affected by the war.

World President of Skal International Burcin Turkkan appointed Matanyah Hecht and Jan Sunde as co-chairs to the committee. “The wellbeing of all the refugees, especially the children from Ukraine, is a priority to our organization. Peace and decent living conditions are essential to human dignity. Skal International will work hard to bring aid to the children and adults undergoing hardship,” said president Burcin Turkkan as she is personally involved in the committee efforts and coordination.

The link for donations that have been set up is here: GoFundMe

Skal International is focused on its benefits— “happiness, good health, friendship, and long life”. Since its inception in 1934, Skål International has been the leading organization of tourism professionals worldwide, promoting global tourism through friendship, uniting all travel and tourism industry sectors.