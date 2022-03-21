Breeze Airways becomes new member of NACA

The National Air Carrier Association is pleased to announce that Breeze Airways, Inc. (Breeze), has joined as NACA’s 20th airline member.

“NACA is delighted to welcome Breeze as a full member,” said NACA President and CEO George Novak. “David Neeleman and his team present the flying public with affordable, eco-friendly flight options, with 77 routes between 28 cities in 18 states. With Breeze onboard, we now provide a more unified voice in Washington, D.C., for the nation’s low-cost and ultra-low-cost carriers, the fastest growing segment of the U.S. airline industry. Our continued growth demonstrates the strength of our advocacy on behalf of our members.”

“The National Air Carrier Association provides their airline members with a valuable opportunity for discussions of consumer, economic, safety and security regulations with Members of Congress, and DOT, FAA, and TSA staff,” said Breeze CEO David Neeleman. “We look forward to working with NACA on addressing key issues facing the air transportation industry.”

NACA’s low-cost and ultra-low-cost airline members include Allegiant Air, Avelo Airlines, Breeze, Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines. This segment is leading the airline industry recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, as leisure travel quickly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Founded in 1962, NACA is the leading voice for airlines that provide affordable transportation of passengers and cargo, with its 20 U.S. airlines serving six continents. NACA members fill a unique niche in the air carrier industry, providing scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services to meet the ever-changing demands of the traveling public, businesses, and the U.S. military.

Breeze is a U.S. Part 121 domestic flag airline flying a mix of Embraer 190, 195 and Airbus A220 aircraft. The airline provides scheduled nonstop passenger service between 28 cities across 18 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze is a low fare carrier offering “new, nice and nonstop flights” between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. Breeze’s mission is to make the world of travel simple, affordable and convenient, using technology, ingenuity and kindness to improve the travel experience.