Dusit International names new Vice President

Dusit International has appointed Mr Nichlas Maratos as Vice President – Commercial, responsible for planning, developing, and implementing global commercial strategies and initiatives.

Mr Maratos brings to his role more than 20 years of experience working in senior sales and marketing positions for renowned global hospitality companies such as Starwood Hotels and Resorts (and subsequently Marriott), and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts.

Prior to joining Dusit, he was Executive Vice President – Sales for Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, where he formulated a multi-segmented sales and distribution strategy for the group, comprising more than 100 properties worldwide. Before that, he served as Vice President – Sales, Distribution & Marketing for Asia Pacific (Ex. China) for Marriott International, following a long career with Starwood.

As Vice President – Commercial at Dusit International, Mr Maratos will work closely with the company’s marketing and creative strategy departments to align all sales and marketing efforts to achieve optimal performance across Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

Alongside providing strategic and tactical commercial direction to Dusit’s corporate, property and global teams, Mr Maratos will also work with Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia, which Dusit acquired in 2018, to develop mutually beneficial commercial strategies with an emphasis on synergising resource utilisation to maximise value creation.

“In line with our mission to sustainably grow and expand our business, we are delighted to welcome Mr Maratos to our global team,” said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “His rich experience in sales and marketing is a terrific asset for our company, and we look forward to working with him to elevate the performance of our various properties worldwide.”