China Eastern Airlines B737 crashed

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 airline, flight number MU 5735 with 133 people on board crashed in Tengxian County, Wuzhou, Guangxi. Photos submitted by local residents were posted on social media.

Rescue teams have assembled and are approaching the crash site. The number of casualties is unknown, according to Chinese CCTV

MU5735 is a passenger flight scheduled from Kunming to Guangzhou, China

According to airport monitors, this flight was canceled, which doesn’t seem to be true, since it took off according to flight radar.

A tweet showed smokes at the alleged crash site.

Not confirmed yet : There are reports that a #China Eastern #Boeing #B737-800 (B-1791) has crashed in China.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, also known as China Eastern, is an airline headquartered in the China Eastern Airlines Building, on the grounds of Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Changning District, Shanghai.

The airline had three recorded accidents in the past