New Budget Boutique Hotels in Japan’s Countryside

Road trips are one of the best ways to explore Japan. The country’s network of expressway connects far-flung areas and make it highly convenient for visitors to discover the country. With the unique destinations, Marriott wants travelers to consider it newly to open Fairfield hotels.

In Hokkaido, travelers can embark on multi-day road trip journeys that take them from the lively energy of Sapporo to rural Naganuma, with its farms, rice fields, hill cafes and hot springs. A pleasant drive away is Eniwa, with its beautiful natural vistas of rural farmland and national park. Then, travelers can head to Minamifurano for a few exhilarating days of outdoor activities.

Visitors exploring Nara and Hyogo prefectures have the option of beginning their journeys in Tenri, which was briefly the capital of Japanin the fifth century. A 45-minute drive away from Tenri is Osaka, where visitors can enjoy the infinite attractions of the Japan’s third most populous city. Nearby is the cosmopolitan city of Kobe, with its rich history, many cultural attractions and not to mention the world-renowned high-quality Kobe beef. Off the beaten path, Minamiawaji is a gem of a city, connected to the island of Shikoku by the Onaruto Bridge, famous for the enormous Naruto tidal whirlpools underneath.

In Okayama, road trippers can explore the natural beauty of the Hiruzen Highlands on horseback, before heading on to Kurashiki, with its historic canals that date back to the Edo period. A half-hour drive away is Okayama, home to Okayama castle and Kōraku-en, one of the three most beautiful traditional gardens in Japan.

Fairfield by Marriott Nara Tenri Yamanobenomichi (99 rooms, opened March 21st) Fairfield by Marriott Nara Tenri Yamanobenomichi is located 18 kilometres away from Japan’s first ancient capital of Nara, attracting travelers from around the world as it represents a UNESCO World Heritage site consisting of 20 historic temples and shrines. Guests staying at Fairfield by Marriott Nara Tenri Yamanobenomichi can also explore the city of Tenri, where there are a few historical landmarks including some of the oldest shrines in Japan, Isonokami Jingu Shrine and the ancient trail of Yamanobe-no-Michi.

Fairfield by Marriott Hokkaido Eniwa (102 rooms, opening May 26th)

Fairfield by Marriott Hokkaido Eniwa is located in the city of Eniwa City, which is midway between Sapporo and the New Chitose Airport. Guests can immerse in the nature of Eniwa while trekking through the natural vistas of Eniwa Valley, exploring the three breathtaking waterfalls including the Hakusen Waterfall, Rarumanai Waterfall and Sandan Waterfall. Fairfield by Marriott Hokkaido Eniwa is only 70-minute drive away from The Shikotsu-Toya National Park and Lake Shikotsu, making it an ideal base to explore the great outdoors in Japan.

Fairfield by Marriott Hokkaido Naganuma (78 rooms, opening May 26th)

Located 40 kilometres from Sapporo, Fairfield by Marriott Hokkaido Naganuma allows guests to enjoy a quintessential Hokkaido rural experience, with pastoral landscapes and paddy fields. The new hotel is also situated adjacent to Michi-no-Eki Maoinooka Park, with its observation deck offering breath-taking views of the island’s immense Ishikari coastal plain. This roadside station is also popular with local residents as it opens several farmers’ markets, where visitors can sample fresh produces from local farms including Yubarimelons, blue honeysuckles and blueberries. Nearby the hotel is also a local winery, as well as a ranch with a petting zoo, miniature golf and an adventure maze, which are all enjoyable for family travelers.

Fairfield by Marriott Hokkaido Minamifurano (78 rooms, opening June 23rd)

In the summer, Fairfield by Marriott Hokkaido Minamifurano offers access to exciting activities on the nearby Lake Kanayama and Sorachi River, including canoeing, rafting and fishing. In the winter, guests can enjoy seasonal sports such as snowshoeing, dog sledding and backcountry trekking. A must-try here to experience local specialty is venison curry, a local specialty, as well as the buttered potatoes made from Minamifurano’s famed Irish Cobbler potatoes.

Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Kannabe Highland (73 rooms, opening November 2022)

Adjacent to Michi-no-Eki Kannabe Kogen, Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Kannabe is the gateway to the Kannabe Highland, where guests can enjoy trekking to Mt. Kannabe and picking wild edible plants in the spring, paragliding and grass-slope skiing in the summer and marveling at the beauty of the nearby waterfalls in the autumn. In the winter, the Highlands become a winter-sports mecca where people come from near and far to the three ski areas in Kannabe for skiing and snowshoeing.

Fairfield by Marriott Okayama Hiruzen Highland (99 rooms, opening November 2022)

Fairfield by Marriott Okayama Hiruzen, adjacent to Michi-no-Eki Kazenoie in the Hiruzen-Kogen Highlands, also known as the nature’s adventureland where travelers can trek through the plateaus and foothills of Mt. Daisen and ride horses through the highlands during summer and enjoy skiing and snowboarding during winter. Family travelers can enjoy camping, picnics and exploring the many waterfalls in the area. The dairy industry is an important part of the Hiruzen. Travelers can visit the agriculturally based theme-park in Hiruzen-Kogen—Jersey Land where they can learn how to milk a cow or make cheese, and enjoy the local specialties, including steak, cheese and ice-cream.

Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Minamiawaji (100 rooms, opening December 2022)

Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Minamiawaji is located adjacent to the Fukura Bay in the southern part of Awaji Island. Fitness enthusiasts can cycle around the island on a scenic route. The Naruto Uzushio Whirlpool in the southern part of the island is one of the largest whirlpools of the world. Visitors can take a cruise to see the natural phenomenon by the Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge. Another local attraction is the Awaji Puppet Theater, where guests can enjoy the delightful Awaji Ningyo Joruri puppet shows with 500 years of history.