Deadly Car Attack at Belgium Carnival

It was a fun event in a stressed and sad world. Strépy-Bracquegnies is a picture-perfect village of Wallonia and a district of the municipality of La Louvière, located in the province of Hainaut, Belgium. It’s about 40 km from the Belgium capital Brussels.

While cheering to the famous local carnival, after COVID restrictions were lifted, 5 people died, 12 were critically injured and at least 20 people had injuries.

A car, supposedly chased by police slammed into the carnival crowd and cheering turned into panic on Sunday morning.

Hit by the speeding car turned deadly.

The mayor of the town, Jacques Gobert told RTBF radio: “A car drove from the back at high speed. We have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed.”

This is so sad, people were having the time of their life doing preparations for the carnival show in the Belgian town of #Strépy-Bracquegnies, #Belgium, when a man in a car plowed his way through people.