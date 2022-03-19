Skal Kenya and Skal Accra Ghana Sign New MOU

Skal Kenya and Skal Club of Ghana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Accra, Ghana. These 2 clubs consist of 209 members – executives and manager in various companies in tourism, travel, hospitality.

“Today, It is my honor to attend and witness the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Skal Kenya and Skal Accra Ghana on collaboration and cooperation in the field of tourism,” said Burcin Turkkan, World President of Skal International and President of USEH, Inc. at the event.

The objective of the MOU is to develop and strengthen collaboration and cooperation between the 2 clubs in the field of hospitality, tourism, and travel, based on equal rights and mutual benefit. This will be achieved through:

– Familiarization trips to enhance relations and develop initiatives, promoting tourism and increasing bilateral tourism flows, emphasizing cultural tourism, adventure and nature tourism, sports tourism, sun and beach tourism, and tourism organized for groups.

– Training, coaching, and mentoring with focus on growth of potential young Skal professionals and students.

– Fast Track Exchange program emphasizing better customer service.

– Youth Empowerment program teaching resilience, mindset growth, and foundation.

– Cross Exposure/Internship programs at reputable hotels, tours, and travel companies.

– Joint promotion between the 2 countries through seminars, conferences, exhibitions, symposia, and congresses.

“This partnership is coming at the right time when the world needs to hear more of such collaborations where the goal is to develop and strengthen cooperation in the field of tourism between the countries.

“We, as tourism leaders, have the responsibility to carry the torch of light for the current and future generations/leaders to come into the industry. The timing of the MOU is critical as we are heading towards a new world with fast-paced technological developments after the pandemic. The new norms are discussed in many platforms; in tourism, we need to take the lead to set these norms, train the current and future leaders on these norms, and continue to create successful tourism sectors,” added Turkkan.

Joining via this Zoom event were Skal Club of Ghana President, Stella Appenteng; Skal Kenya Nairobi member based in Ghana, Anne Murungi; High Commissioner Rep. of Kenya to Ghana, HE Mr. Eliphas M. Barine; and CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr. Akwasi Agyemang. Special guests were Hon. Fawz Rashid Ali, County Executive Committee Member, Minister of Trade, Tourism Investment, County Government of Mombasa; Ms. Fiona Ngesa, Director of Market Development and Business Development Manager from Kenya Tourism Board who represented their CEO – Dr. Betty Addero Raddier; and Mr. John Yegon (event host), General Manager at PrideInn Hotel Mombasa City who represented Mr. Hasnain Noorani, Owner and Group CEO of PrideGroup and Managing Director of PrideInn Hotels and Resorts.

Also participating were International Skal Council President – Julie Dabaly Scott, Skal Kenya National Committee President – Mehboob Harunani, Skal Kenya National Committee 1st Vice President – Shenaz Neky, International Skal Councillor Skal Kenya – Maureen Ogola, Skal Kenya Nairobi Immediate Past President – Sallie Khavere, and Skal Kenya Coast President – Richard Kinyua.

Turrkan included in her thanks: “Madame President Stella and President Mehboob, congratulations and thank you for your leadership in facilitating this partnership and bringing the tourism industries of both countries together while serving the mission of Skal International, which is connecting tourism globally and doing business among friends. “