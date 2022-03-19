A new Medical Tourism Trend Rocks Hard in Guadalajara at The International Congress of Medical Tourism

Guadalajara is a city in western Mexico. It’s known for tequila and mariachi music. They are Jalisco originals in the Mexican State of which Guadalajara is the capital.

Guadalajara’s historic center is dotted with colonial plazas and landmarks such as the neoclassical Teatro Degollado and a cathedral with twin gold spires. The Palacio del Gobierno houses famous murals by painter José Clemente Orozco.

The stage was set in Guadalajara for a destination hotel unlike any other. The water in Infinity Sky Pool is ready. Those attending the International Congress of Medical Tourism rock and roll at the city’s Hard Rock Hotel. Congress participants agree: This is a place to really live it up.

The 7000 square meter convention space in this 5-star hotel is also the venue for the Medical Tourism Conference.

Dr. Peter Tarlow, president of the World Tourism Network was one of the expert speakers pointing out the potential of Medical Tourism in the World.

There are 98 million Americans who are willing to visit you is not only big talk, but a true statement when it comes to the potential of medical tourism just for the United States market.

According to co-organizer Frank Nunez, a Mexican American, it’s the most important international event in the medical tourism industry in Mexico. It is focused on developing and training: clinics, offices, hospitals, and institutions specialized in medical assistance.

In order to receive tourists seeking to combine a wonderful vacation with inexpensive, but high-quality medical care, this conference showcased the movers and shakers of this sector.

Mexico Medical tourism is known for dental services, bariatric surgery, plastic and cosmetic surgery, orthopedics. When asked about preventive care and executive exams, Frank Nunez said, this is an important part of medical tourism, but still needs more focus in Mexico.

The event was a must also for service providers, such as transportation, entertainment, travel agencies, tour operators, hotels, or restaurants.

A dental surgeon attending the event said, he wants to change his retirement date: “I have attended various congresses, mainly dental issues, my plan was to retire, get out of the business. However, my idea has changed throughout the presentations. I appreciate the knowledge imparted. I even think I am convinced to change the date of my retirement .”