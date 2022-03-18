Mandates Falling But COVID-19 Vaccines Still Best to Fight Death

The United States Department of Health and Human Services is urging all Americans to be aware of the life-saving fact that despite the current trend to drop COVID-19 mandates such as mask wearing and social distancing, what is keeping people alive from the still ever-present danger of this active coronavirus, is to simply get vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccination continues to help protect adults against severe illness with COVID-19, including hospitalizations and death, according to 2 reports released in today’s MMWR.

During Omicron, COVID-19-associated hospitalization rates increased for all adults, regardless of vaccination status, but rates were 12 times higher among adults who were unvaccinated compared to adults who received a booster or additional doses. Hospitalization rates were also highest among non-Hispanic Black adults and nearly 4 times as high among Black adults than White adults during the peak of Omicron.

mRNA vaccines continued to be highly effective at protecting against COVID-19-associated ventilation or death.

This includes during the Omicron period. Protection was highest in adults who received a third vaccine dose, reducing the risk for COVID-19-associated ventilation or death during the Omicron period by 94%.

The CDC continues to recommend that everyone 5 years and older stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, including a booster dose for those who are eligible. We also must work to ensure everyone has equitable access to vaccines and treatments by focusing efforts on reaching people who have been disproportionately affected, so that they can be protected from the effects of the virus, including severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

The US Department of Health and Human Services urges American citizens to be cognizant of the fact that there are tools to protect against COVID-19 in the form of vaccines, boosters, treatments, tests, and regardless of the trend to drop mandates for mask wearing, masks still do protect against the spread of COVID-19 and decrease the risk of the most severe and possibly lethal outcomes.