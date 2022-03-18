The Face behind a New Montenegro Tourism Action Plan

The government of Montenegro, at today’s national assembly, has adopted a “Tourism Strategy with Action Plan until 2025”. This is the umbrella document and road-map for the development of Montenegro tourism in the next few years.

World Tourism Network Executive and Tourism Hero Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica is the team leader and brain behind this important project.

“Our goal is to make a huge difference for the development of tourism in our country,” Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica told eTurboNews.

“This is the first time that such as project is made in-house, without the engagement of consulting companies and experts. This project includes modern tourism trends which are in compliance with the four tourism SDGs. The project is currently supported by ERBD, the World Bank, and UNWTO.

Aleksandra played a leading role in the Rebuilding Tourism Discussion by WTN since the beginning of 2020. This experience now directly benefits the development and growth of post-COVID Montenegro Tourism.

Together with her team, she managed to rebrand the Montenegro tourist destinations. Overcoming past leadership challenges, and outdated strategies, Montenegro is on a clear path of recovery, showing enormous resilience.

Aleksandra stated: “There are decades-long problems in the structure of our tourism industry that need to be addressed. This is making the situation challenging, but today we are optimistic and see a silver lining. Today we know Montenegro will again become a prime destination for international visitors. There is no lack of potential and good will.”

“Together we are going to tackle seasonality reduction, regional inequality, diversification, the gray economy in tourism, in order to raise the living standard of our citizens. Our out-of-the-box approach has a clear focus on public-private partnerships.”

During the development of this strategy, intensive communication with the private sector was carried out. Therefore many future activities will be based on strong cooperation with our stakeholders.

Montenegro will be introducing a new wave of destination promotions. The winning formula in Montenegro is to shift from destination marketing to destination management.

The New National Tourism Organization of Montenegro will mirror this new direction.

World Tourism Network Hero

Juergen Steinmetz, chairman of the World Tourism Network said. “We’re proud of Aleksandra. Ever since WTN worked with her, she had shown her passion for our sector, leadership, and vision. “

Montenegro is a Balkan country with rugged mountains, medieval villages, and a narrow strip of beaches along its Adriatic coastline. The Bay of Kotor, resembling a fjord, is dotted with coastal churches and fortified towns such as Kotor and Herceg Novi. Durmitor National Park, home to bears and wolves, encompasses limestone peaks, glacial lakes, and 1,300m-deep Tara River Canyon. Tourism is one of the most important currency earners for this EU-affiliated nation.