SKAL International’s Appeal to the Young Results in Emerging Leadership Roles

The recent election of Altan Demirkaya as president of Skal International Vancouver, Canada marks another success story in SKAL International Young Skal program and its successful role in the organization. Altan, 32 years of age, is the youngest Club President elected in 68 years of SI Vancouver history.

Young Skal is the category of Skal International focused on worldwide students from the tourism Industry aiming to attract students in tourism to join the organization and turn them into active Skal International members once they reach the necessary qualifications.

Altan joins in his new role Nuria Flores Gonzalez, president of Skal International Puerto Vallarta, who also comes from YS Program as the youngest and first female President elected in her Club history of 46 years. A curious note, they are both 31 years old and, they both turn 32 in May.

“We are extremely happy and proud to see these young professionals reach leadership roles in their countries – making room for a younger generation of Skålleague is an important part of the continuity and permanent renovation of our organization – We support them and encourage participation from more young professionals to join us contributing to the general success of the industry and the organization,” said Burcin Turkkan, World President of Skal International, who also got introduced to Skal International during her college years.

Skal International strongly advocates for safe global tourism, focused on its benefits— “happiness, good health, friendship, and long life”. Since its inception in 1934, Skål International has been the leading organization of tourism professionals worldwide, promoting global tourism through friendship, uniting all travel and tourism industry sectors.

For more information, please visit www.skal.org