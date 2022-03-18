New insights into Natural Killer Cell of Anti-Cancer Activity

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. today announced the publication of preclinical and patient data on pelareorep in the peer-reviewed journal Immunology. The paper, entitled “Oncolytic virus treatment differentially affects the CD56dim and CD56bright NK cell subsets in vivo and regulates a spectrum of human NK cell activity,” was published in collaboration with researchers at several prestigious institutions, including the University of Leeds School of Medicine and the Institute of Cancer Research, London. A link to the paper can be found by clicking here.

Described in the paper are in vitro studies evaluating pelareorep’s effects on Natural Killer (NK) cells as well as analyses of blood samples from patients with colorectal liver metastases taken prior to and after treatment with pelareorep. Results showed pelareorep treatment led to the activation of NK cells, which are known to directly kill cancer cells while stimulating adaptive anti-tumor immunity. The beneficial effects of pelareorep were observed both in patient samples and in vitro and were mediated by type 1 interferon (IFN-1) signaling, a key pathway involved in immunoregulation and tumor cell recognition.

“These important results further demonstrate both pelareorep’s innate and adaptive immunologic mechanism of action, and we are pleased to have them published in such a prestigious, peer-reviewed journal,” said Dr. Matt Coffey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics Biotech and co-author of the paper. “When viewing these findings, alongside prior clinical data demonstrating pelareorep’s ability to activate T cells while promoting their infiltration into tumors, we see pelareorep delivering a robust, coordinated anti-cancer immune response driven by both the innate and adaptive immune systems. Looking forward, we will continue to leverage the immunotherapeutic effects of pelareorep as we further its development as an enabling technology for a wide cross-section of immunotherapeutic agents in breast cancer and other oncologic indications with high unmet needs.”

Patient samples evaluated in the publication were from a completed window-of-opportunity clinical study evaluating pelareorep in colorectal cancer patients with liver metastases. Patients received between one and five doses of pelareorep prior to planned surgery to resect metastases. Blood samples were taken both prior to and at multiple time points after pelareorep treatment. Additional details of the trial, as well as previously reported results, are available in prior peer-reviewed publications.