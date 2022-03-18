New Treatment for Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis

AbbVie, a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced Health Canada has approved SKYRIZI® (risankizumab), for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. In PsA, SKYRIZI can be used alone or in combination with a conventional non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (cDMARD) (e.g., methotrexate).

“SKYRIZI receiving Notice of Compliance for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis gives additional hope to patients. Results from the Phase 3 clinical trial program indicate improvement in the signs and symptoms associated with this disease,” said Dr. Kim Alexander Papp, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, Probity Medical Research.

“At AbbVie, we strive to transform the standard of care for immunocompromised people, and we are excited with Health Canada’s approval of SKYRIZI for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis,” said Tracey Ramsay, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada.

This is the second indication for SKYRIZI in Canada. In April 2019, Health Canada approved SKYRIZI for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.