Vancouver to Brisbane flight on Air Canada now

Air Canada has announced today that it will fly direct from Vancouver, Canada to Brisbane, Australia starting on 1 July 2022.

The year-round service will operate four times per week with a 298-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The service brings over 60,000 new seats annually into Queensland.

Air Canada’s direct flights to Vancouver will help re-establish critical trade and tourism links between North America and Queensland and is good news for the State’s tourism and trade recovery.

At Brisbane Airport we are ecstatic, as we know that additional international flights benefit hard-hit hospitality, tourism and export businesses right across Queensland.

75% of all Queensland’s international arrivals fly into Brisbane Airport, with many travelling on to places such as the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg, the Whitsundays and Cairns.

This is further good news for friends and family keen to connect with loved ones based overseas.

While today’s announcement by Air Canada is an important sign Queensland is heading in the right direction, we know international travel will take several years to make a full recovery.

Air Canada connected Queensland to North America until 2020, flying between Vancouver and Brisbane.