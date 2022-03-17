3,000 additional seats anticipated from South Korea in April



The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has announced that airlines out of South Korea are planning to add more seats to Guam for eligible travelers from the country. This decision is a result of the Korean government recently announcing that its mandatory quarantine will be lifted by March 21 for returning travelers that were fully vaccinated in Korea.

Airlines adjust schedule from Incheon

Korean Air plans to expand flights from its current twice-weekly schedule to four times a week by April 20. T’way is also planning to resume service twice a week starting April 23. In addition, Jin Air announced it will continue to service direct flights to Guam twice a week. The adjusted schedule is estimated to bring 5,307 total seats to Guam from Incheon.

Flights from Busan increase

While most of the air seats will come from Incheon, Jin Air and Air Busan announced both airlines will resume services from Korea’s southern city, Busan. Jin Air will start twice-weekly service on April 16 while Air Busan will start service on April 30.

The updated schedule will bring the total seat capacity for April to 6,500 seats, which is 3,000 more seats when compared to March 2022. The total seat capacity for March is 3,400.

“We’re excited for the return of travelers and we thank the airlines flying from South Korea for their continued partnership.”

These are the words of President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. He added, “It’s been a long journey but our island is ready to welcome our visitors back to Destination Guam with our warm hospitality and Håfa Adai spirit.”

More flights are anticipated going into the summer season. In May, Air Seoul and Jeju Air are considering resuming direct services to Guam.