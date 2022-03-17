US Virgin Islands airline talks take off in Texas

The United States Virgin Islands Department of Tourism is reporting a positive airline outlook for the Territory following important route development talks in San Antonio, Texas last month.

USVI Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte, who attended the Routes Americas airline conference with members of his team, said airline partners reported strong load factors throughout the peak winter season, and indicated that the momentum in the weeks ahead looks encouraging as Americans prepare for Spring Break getaways.

“We have been incredibly blessed throughout the pandemic, but it is important to recognize that the strengthening of our aerial highways does not happen organically. It is the result of intentional and sometimes difficult discussions with our airline partners,” he explained.

Commissioner Boschulte reported that the Department of Tourism stepped up its participation at Routes Americas this year, securing booth space at the conference to signal to the airline sector that the US Virgin Islands means business when it comes to maintaining and increasing lift to its airports on St. Croix and St. Thomas.

“As destinations around the region and the world open up, the demand for aircraft is at a premium so we need to continue declaring that we are serious about our success,” said the tourism commissioner, who has anchored the Territory’s aviation development strategy over the past three years.

In an impressive effort to expand upon the record level of arrivals the Territory registered throughout the pandemic, and increase accessibility and draw during slower summer months, Commissioner Boschulte and his team explored opportunities for the opening of new routes to the destination, including connecting the northeastern seaboard to St. Croix.

“Our airport improvement developments and future plans were of particular interest to airline executives, and we are encouraged that if we continue to block and tackle as well as employ a creative approach to cooperative marketing across the sector, we will continue to record wins for the people of the Virgin Islands,” he assured.

While in Texas, the Commissioner and his team met with American Airlines, Canada Jetlines, Cape Air, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines. The team also met with the leadership of the Anguilla Tourist Board to explore joint marketing of the Cape Air twice-daily connection between Anguilla and St. Thomas.