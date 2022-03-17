Click here to read us advertising free!
Dutch Travelers love Bali and KLM: A Festival for The Gods and Visitors
KLM resumes direct flights between Amsterdam and Den Pasar

 This is excellent news for the Island of the Gods, also known as Bali.

Dutch people love Bali, they love Indonesia, and there is a lot of history between the two countries. Currently, travelers from the Netherlands are exempt from needing the Indonesian visa provided their stay in the country is for a month or less.

Bali is one of the most desired holiday destinations in the world, specifically for visitors from Holland.

Connecting Amsterdam with Den Pasar, Bali is exciting news for the holiday island of Bali, Indonesia.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has resumed flights to Bali for the first time since April 2020. The first flight from Amsterdam, with a stop in Singapore, arrived at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport on 9th March 2022.

KLM will operate two flights a week until mid-May and then plans to increase flights to three times weekly until the end of September, subsequently increasing to five times weekly until the end of October.

KLM’s first flight on 9th March was welcomed by KLM’s Country Manager for Indonesia, Mr. Jose Hartojo who said, “Being able to finally welcome our KLM flight again to the beautiful island of Bali and supporting the return of International is a positive sign for travel. With the easing of quarantine measures we are hoping we can introduce more KLM flights soon.” 

Mudi Astuti
Mudi Astuti, Chairwomen WTN Chapter Indonesia

Mudi Astuti, Chairman of the World Tourism Network Indonesia Chapter said: “This is a breakthrough the Island of Bali and Indonesian Tourism has been waiting for. We’re welcoming Dutch visitors and KLM with open arms to our magical island of Bali.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic until 2 April 2020 KLM flew daily between Amsterdam and Bali via Singapore.

From 28 March 2022, KLM flights between Denpasar and Singapore are designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights offering quarantine-free travel to Singapore. Travelers must meet all Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) requirements. 

Flight schedule between Denpasar-Bali and Amsterdam

RoutePeriod(2022)Flight numberDayDepartureArrival
DPS-AMS09 March to 23 MarchKL836Wed, Sat20:5508:15+1
24 March to 16 MayMon, Thu20:3507:50+1
17 May to 04 SepMon, Tue, Thu
05 Sep to 28 OctMon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun






AMS-DPS09 Mar – 26 MarKL813/KL835Tue, Fri20:0519:45
27 Mar – 16 MayKL835Wed, Sun21:0019:25

Flight Schedule between Denpasar-Bali and Singapore

RoutePeriod(2022)Flight numberDayDepartureArrival
DPS-SIN

VTL from 28 March 2022 
09 March to 23 MarchKL836Wed, Sat20:5523:35
24 March to 16 MayMon, Thu20:3523:15
17 May to 04 SepMon, Tue, Thu
05 Sep to 28 OctMon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun






SIN-DPS 09 Mar – 26 MarKL813/KL835Tue, Fri17:0019:45
27 Mar – 16 MayKL835Wed, Sun16:5019:25

For over a century, KLM has been a pioneer in the airline industry. KLM is the oldest airline still operating under its original name and aims to be the leading European network carrier in customer centricity, efficiency, and . The KLM network connects the Netherlands with all of the world’s key economic regions and is a powerful engine driving the Dutch economy.  

