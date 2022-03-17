Dutch Travelers love Bali and KLM: A Festival for The Gods and Visitors

This is excellent news for the Island of the Gods, also known as Bali.

Dutch people love Bali, they love Indonesia, and there is a lot of history between the two countries. Currently, travelers from the Netherlands are exempt from needing the Indonesian visa provided their stay in the country is for a month or less.

Bali is one of the most desired holiday destinations in the world, specifically for visitors from Holland.

Connecting Amsterdam with Den Pasar, Bali is exciting news for the holiday island of Bali, Indonesia.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has resumed flights to Bali for the first time since April 2020. The first flight from Amsterdam, with a stop in Singapore, arrived at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport on 9th March 2022.

KLM will operate two flights a week until mid-May and then plans to increase flights to three times weekly until the end of September, subsequently increasing to five times weekly until the end of October.

KLM’s first flight on 9th March was welcomed by KLM’s Country Manager for Indonesia, Mr. Jose Hartojo who said, “Being able to finally welcome our KLM flight again to the beautiful island of Bali and supporting the return of International tourism is a positive sign for travel. With the easing of quarantine measures we are hoping we can introduce more KLM flights soon.”

Mudi Astuti, Chairwomen WTN Chapter Indonesia

Mudi Astuti, Chairman of the World Tourism Network Indonesia Chapter said: “This is a breakthrough the Island of Bali and Indonesian Tourism has been waiting for. We’re welcoming Dutch visitors and KLM with open arms to our magical island of Bali.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic until 2 April 2020 KLM flew daily between Amsterdam and Bali via Singapore.

From 28 March 2022, KLM flights between Denpasar and Singapore are designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights offering quarantine-free travel to Singapore. Travelers must meet all Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) requirements.

Flight schedule between Denpasar-Bali and Amsterdam

Route Period(2022) Flight number Day Departure Arrival DPS-AMS 09 March to 23 March KL836 Wed, Sat 20:55 08:15+1 24 March to 16 May Mon, Thu 20:35 07:50+1 17 May to 04 Sep Mon, Tue, Thu 05 Sep to 28 Oct Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun











AMS-DPS 09 Mar – 26 Mar KL813/KL835 Tue, Fri 20:05 19:45 27 Mar – 16 May KL835 Wed, Sun 21:00 19:25

Flight Schedule between Denpasar-Bali and Singapore

Route Period(2022) Flight number Day Departure Arrival DPS-SIN



VTL from 28 March 2022

09 March to 23 March KL836 Wed, Sat 20:55 23:35 24 March to 16 May Mon, Thu 20:35 23:15 17 May to 04 Sep Mon, Tue, Thu 05 Sep to 28 Oct Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun











SIN-DPS 09 Mar – 26 Mar KL813/KL835 Tue, Fri 17:00 19:45 27 Mar – 16 May KL835 Wed, Sun 16:50 19:25

For over a century, KLM has been a pioneer in the airline industry. KLM is the oldest airline still operating under its original name and aims to be the leading European network carrier in customer centricity, efficiency, and sustainability. The KLM network connects the Netherlands with all of the world’s key economic regions and is a powerful engine driving the Dutch economy.