World’s first insurance for surgical accidental death

The world’s first surgical accidental death insurance is now available in Canada.

Samos Insurance offers a first-of-its-kind accidental death insurance product that covers planned surgical procedures — such as scheduled caesarean sections, joint replacement, heart surgery and common cancer diagnostic procedures.

Now available in Ontario and soon-to-be across Canada, Samos is a convenient and affordable solution to provide Canadians and their families with peace of mind at a time when they need it most. Samos Insurance requires no medical exam and it’s available to patients who may not qualify for other insurance products (including those who are excluded for pre-existing medical conditions).

All it takes is five minutes to apply — just visit samosinsure.ca at least 48 hours ahead of admission and answer a few quick questions.

Samos Insurance is similar to travel insurance or the extra insurance you purchase when renting a car – it’s based on a brief interval, single event and provides extra assurance that you are covered for the worst-case scenario.

Typical policies cost less than most households pay for a monthly cell-phone bill: between $90 and $150. It offers up to $100,000 in benefits should a planned surgical procedure result in death.

The premium for Samos Insurance is based on three things: the risk related to the procedure being covered, the age of the patient, and the amount of coverage the patient desires. The individual doctor, hospital or your history as a patient have no bearing on your premium calculation – it’s entirely based on your age and the procedure itself.

Samos provides an additional layer of protection and assurance your family would be provided for.

More than a million surgeries are performed in Canada every year. Most are safe and successful thanks to our world-class health care system and excellent physician care.

“But, as your doctors tell you before any planned surgery, every surgery and medical procedure involves some risk,” says CEO and Founder Eric Blondeel. “And Samos Insurance offers peace of mind instead of ‘what if?'”

“At Samos, we aim to fill a gap in many Canadians’ insurance coverage or help top-up their existing policies,” Blondeel said. “Surveys show many Canadians worry their families could not pay rent, mortgage or other bills if they suddenly passed away. About one-third of Canadians have no life insurance at all. About half of Canadians benefit from group life insurance coverage but have no additional coverage – meaning they often have less than they need.”