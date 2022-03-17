Global STD Market to Surge to USD 256 Billion

As per a Zion Market Research study, the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market is slated to cross USD 256 Billion By 2028. It earned USD 151 Billion in 2021 and will register CAGR of about 8.3% in 2022-2028. Additionally, growth of sexually transmitted diseases (STD) diagnostics market over forecasting timespan is owing to rise in populace having many sex partners. In addition to this, awareness about sexual diseases among people and availability of diagnostics equipment with new features has created new growth opportunities for industry. Furthermore, growing risk of HIVs has resulted into huge demand for sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics activities in recent years. Rise in demand for advanced diagnostic devices and newly added features to this equipment will produce new growth avenues for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics industry.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market: Overview

Early diagnosing of sexually transmitted diseases is predicted to minimize effect of disease on human health. Reportedly, if sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis, gonorrhea, human papillomavirus, chlamydia, and genital herpes are not treated in time, it can result in long-term complications in affected persons. These complications encompass mental retardation, blindness, infertility, birth defects, cancer, heart disorders, and bone deformities in patients. Moreover, healthcare service providers diagnose sexually transmitted diseases through physically examination of subjects, blood tests, and through use of swabbed cultures at labs. Sexual transmitted diseases (STD) diagnosis involves lab testing and screening. Lab tests can recognize cause and identify co-infection through testing of blood, urine, and fluid samples. For the record, sexually transmitted disease patients are treated by prescribing them medications such as antiviral drugs and antibiotics.

Furthermore, researchers at NIAID had carried out immunological studies for knowing as to why large number of sexually transmitted ailments in individuals is asymptomatic. Moreover, these studies have unleashed that how mutation in the infection accounted notably towards drug resistance in STD patients due to constant infection & co-infection. This can pose a big challenge to growth of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market.