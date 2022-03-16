Kenya ends all remaining COVID-19 restrictions

After two years, Kenya will no longer require fully vaccinated travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

The Government of Kenya lifted its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Friday following the country’s less than 1% positivity rate as of Feb. 10, 2022.

Kenya welcomes fully vaccinated travelers from around the world to attend in-person public gatherings, religious services and large indoor meetings which can now take place at full capacity, according to Kenya’s Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe.

Unvaccinated travelers are still required to show a negative PCR test within 72 hours before departure to Kenya.

Visitors should have a Rapid Test on arrival at an estimated cost of $30 USD per person. Children ages 5 and under are exempt.

All travelers arriving at any point of entry into Kenya will be required to fill out the passenger locator from the jitenge platform.

Kenyan residents are encouraged to continue following public health measures including regular handwashing and social distancing, however face masks are no longer required in open and public spaces.