Magnuson Hotels names new COO

Magnuson Hotels has appointed Jérémie Dardard as COO, as the group moves into its next phase of growth.

The company is expanding in both the US and UK, as hotel owners look for conversion solutions backed up by best-in-class distribution and revenue management.

CEO Thomas Magnuson said: “Jérémie will oversee the daily operations of Magnuson Hotels as well as promoting the company culture and vision.

“As we grow, he’ll bring a fresh pair of eyes and his many years of experience in the hotel industry to bear. Jérémie has excellent management skills and the right temperament for the job and we’re thrilled to promote him as we help more owners achieve the best possible performance for their hotels.”

Dardard is based in the UK, and has been with Magnuson for four years, most recently as global head of corporate revenue strategy. He said: “What I like the most about Magnuson is the culture. There is no politics and that is very rare.

“We have been signing hotels throughout the pandemic and been beating record after record with performance, but there is still more to achieve. I believe that owners are increasingly drawn to our model, which offers standards without standardization and no costly PIPs to join our growing portfolio.”

Magnuson Hotels is expanding across its brands, including an increased focus on franchising in the USA.

The group signed 80 hotel agreements in 2021, in the US and UK and reported a 40.5% increase in RevPAR (revenue per available room) in 2021 for its Independent Collection over same period 2019.

Magnuson said: “As the industry enters a bumpy recovery phase, we anticipate a strong growth pipeline in 2022 as Magnuson focusses on capturing essential business in local markets and helping upper-economy and midscale hotels reposition to higher revenue segments.”