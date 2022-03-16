In love with Putin? Air Serbia, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, and Etihad

How do Russians travel to the United States and the rest of the world? Forget Aeroflot, but changing in Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, or Dubai is a convenient option.

How do Europeans or Asians travel between Europe and Asia?

After the closure of the Russian airspace for many airlines long-haul travel has changed tremendously.

With many routes to and from Russia effectively closed, owing to the imposition of sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine, air travel via Serbia, Turkey, and the UAE surged by over 200% on pre-pandemic levels.

Looking at tickets issued between 28th February (when sanctions were put in place) and 8th March (the latest available data), the top hubs for people traveling from Russia to Europe were via Turkey, Serbia, and UAE.

The top destination countries in Europe for transfers via Turkey were Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, and Greece.

The destination countries for travel via Serbia were Montenegro, Cyprus, France, Switzerland, and Italy.

The destination country via the UAE was Cyprus, Germany, the UK, Italy, and France.

Turkey and the UAE also served as hubs to connect Russia with the USA and some Asian destinations.

Looking at scheduled flight capacity prior to the imposition of sanctions (during the week of 21st February) compared to the latest available data (during the week of 7th March), there has been a 50% increase from Russia to Serbia a 12% increase to Turkey and a 5% increase to the UAE.

Many countries are united in boycotting Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, other countries see a business opportunity. Turkey and the UAE are leading this opportunity in aviation at this time.

The World Tourism Network Scream for Ukraine campaign is calling on the UAE and NATO member Turkey to stand behind the People of Ukraine.

SOURCE: ForwardKeys