New US Patent for treatment of diabetic foot ulcer infections

Microbion Corporation today announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued United States Patent No. 11,207,288 to Microbion on December 28, 2021, with claims to the use of Microbion’s proprietary pravibismane topical composition for diabetic foot infections (“DFI”). The patent, entitled “Bismuth-thiol compositions and methods for treating wounds,” extends topical pravibismane patent protection through to mid-2039. The granted claims cover the administration and use of topical pravibismane compositions in diabetic foot ulcer infections. This patent further expands Microbion’s patent portfolio, comprising granted claims to its pravibismane composition and methods of treating wounds and diabetic foot ulcers.

“We are pleased that the USPTO has granted this new patent supporting our pravibismane program for the treatment of diabetic foot infections,” said Dr. Brett Baker, Microbion’s President and Chief Innovation Officer. “This patent includes claims built on data from our Phase 1b clinical studies in infected patients. In these studies, topical pravibismane demonstrated a 3-fold reduction in chronic wound size compared to placebo when administered as an adjunct to standard of care treatment in patients with moderate to severe DFI. We are committed to developing novel therapies that fulfill the unmet needs caused by diabetic foot ulcer infections and faced by these patients every day.”

Microbion will soon be initiating a Phase 2 study assessing topical pravibismane for the treatment of hospitalized patients with moderate to severe diabetic foot ulcer infection.