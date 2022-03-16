New Survey Reveals Iron Deficiency Not the Only Cause of Anemia

Rockwell Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today presented survey findings in oral and poster presentations at the National Home Infusion Association’s (NHIA) 2022 Annual Conference, taking place March 12 through 16, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

In collaboration with NHIA and other professional and patient organizations, Rockwell Medical surveyed a total of 202 physicians, dieticians, pharmacists, and home parenteral nutrition (HPN) patients to identify opportunities for improving the management of iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in home parenteral nutrition (HPN) patients, specifically around understanding current diagnosis, treatment and practice patterns. IDA is a serious comorbidity for many sub-groups of patients who are receiving longer-term home infusion therapy. If left untreated IDA can lead to serious health risks including immune system compromise, severe fatigue and heart failure. The risk of IDA is particularly high in the HPN population, where prevalence rates in the range of 36-55% have been reported.

Results from the survey confirmed that there was no clear consensus among healthcare providers (HCPs) as to the hemoglobin level that should trigger therapeutic intervention for IDA. Inconsistent treatment patterns for IDA and limitations with current therapies were confirmed by both HCPs and HPN patients. Patients who have been treated for IDA reported issues with efficacy and tolerability, and most expressed a preference for an at-home infusion versus a visit to an outpatient infusion center.

“Access to medications best infused at home is an emerging frontier for healthcare, and we believe treatment of IDA with an IV iron suitable for home infusion presents a significant opportunity to benefit multiple afflicted patient populations,” said Marc Hoffman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Rockwell Medical and co-author of the poster presentation. “The survey results confirmed our initial assumptions that a lack of consistency exists in the diagnosis, treatment and management of IDA in HPN patients. Findings show a clear need for a standard of care for IDA in this patient population and improvements in defining the thresholds for intervention and the targets for treatment are required if one is to be established. The development of evidence-supported clinical practice guidelines could be beneficial, and the availability of new anemia drugs suitable for home infusion may also increase the likelihood of successful, timely and consistent therapeutic intervention.”