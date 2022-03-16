New Eye Allergy Itch Relief in Minutes that Lasts 16 Hours

Allergan, an AbbVie company, today announced that LASTACAFT® (alcaftadine ophthalmic solution 0.25%) is now available without a prescription for the estimated 40% of Americans1 who live with ocular allergies. As demonstrated in clinical studies, one drop of LASTACAFT works in as little as three minutes to provide relief from itchy, allergy eyes lasting through 16 hours.2 Following the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of a complete prescription to over-the-counter (OTC) switch, the original patented prescription-strength formulation of LASTACAFT is now available online and in retail stores where OTC eye drops are sold.

“Seasonal and year-round allergies affect millions of Americans, from young children to adults, and we are pleased that LASTACAFT is now available without a prescription as a safe and effective option to relieve itchy eyes caused by allergies within minutes,” said Jag Dosanjh, president, U.S. neuroscience and eye care at AbbVie. “The LASTACAFT over-the-counter switch exemplifies our commitment to providing quality eye care products and expands our retail eye drop portfolio, which also includes the leading REFRESH family of products for relieving dry, irritated eyes.”

Outdoor allergens, such as pollen from grass, trees, and weeds, and indoor allergens including pet dander, can trigger itchy eyes. LASTACAFT is an antihistamine eye drop that temporarily relieves itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, and dander for ages two and older.

“Common eye allergy triggers are everywhere and can be year-round as well as seasonal with the eyes being an easy target because they are exposed and sensitive,” said optometrist Rachael Wruble, Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry and Immediate Past President of the North Carolina Optometric Society. “While many allergy sufferers use oral medications to manage their nasal allergy symptoms, LASTACAFT is instilled directly in the eye to block the histamines that initiate ocular itching to quickly calm the allergic response and provide relief throughout the day from itchy eyes. I’m excited that these prescription-strength drops are now accessible without a prescription for those who struggle with itchy, allergy eyes.”