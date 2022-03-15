Seychelles and Club Med Unite in Successful Seduction Operation Italy

The Tourism Seychelles representative office in Italy partnered with an all-inclusive travel specialist, Club Med, through their representative office based in Milan, in a series of networking events dedicated to the trade across Italy (date).

The events, which also received the support of Qatar Airways Italy, took place in Rome, Naples, and Milan and focused exclusively on Seychelles as the perfect getaway for the next holiday season.

While the Tourism Seychelles team was providing visibility and boosting interest for the destination amongst partners, Club Med team, focused on the property they have in Seychelles and launched several promotions and initiatives for the trade.

Speaking after the event, the Tourism Seychelles representative in Italy, Mrs. Danielle Di Gianvito, stated that:

The event was a successful opportunity to generate more interest for the destination.

“This operation has been a remarkable success for Seychelles, the information provided by the team not only increased visibility but also generated more interest for the destination. We are glad that Club Med has guaranteed their support for further collaborations to promote the destination amongst travel agencies across the country and Qatar Airways’ presence has boosted the confidence of our trade partners regarding connectivity,” said Mrs. Di Gianvito.

During the events, Club Med top sellers were invited for a working session in top locations in the city centers and were able to get updates on the destination and learn about St. Anne products and services. The presentations were followed by a seated lunch and networking opportunities.

After the events, the agents were also able to join a sales challenge to win a trip to the Seychelles to experience the destination in person.

With restrictions lifted since of March 1, Italian travelers are now free to move also outside Europe without having to quarantine upon return. On top of the long-haul to the tropical destinations, Seychelles is anticipating seeing a considerable rise in arrival numbers, while the trade foresees a good increase of bookings, after the stop during the pandemic. Up to the end of February 2022, Seychelles has recorded 1259, Italian visitors.

In operation in Seychelles since April 2021, Club Med St. Anne is a luxury eco-chic resort on a private island, offering its guests the Robinson Crusoe feeling in total harmony with nature. Snorkeling, trekking, sports activities, top-quality services and gastronomy await families, couples, and groups to experience the unique island life of Seychelles.