Thai Tourism plans to cancel Thailand Pass for new visitors by July

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is reportedly planning to relax travel rules for foreign tourists by July 1, 2022, including the abolition of the Thailand Pass entry permit.

“Our forecasts for the tourism industry in terms of income and tourist flow to the kingdom may be worse than expected due to rising oil prices and inflation amid the situation in Ukraine. Meanwhile, we intend to ease restrictions related to Covid-19 by the second half of the year, including canceling the Thai Pass,” TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn was quoted as saying.

According to him, the agency should start working on new protocols within the next four months.

“Nevertheless, the requirement for PCR tests will remain for the time being, because the country records a large number of cases every day. Thailand needs to take security measures and learn from the experience of other countries that have already reopened in order for the kingdom to remain competitive in attracting foreign tourists,” Supasorn explained.

TAT is planning to propose a phased relaxation of travel rules at the next COVID-19 Situation Management (CCSA) meeting on March 18.

In July, Thailand is popular mainly with tourists from European countries, but this year the tourist flow is expected to increase due to travelers from neighboring countries – India, Vietnam and other countries of Southeast Asia. Malaysia is ready to open its land border with Thailand on April 1.

The Thailand Pass entry permit is valid for foreign tourists under the Test&Go travel program. From February 1, the authorities of the kingdom allowed all foreigners to enter via it.

To apply for entry, you must register on the Thailand Pass platform no earlier than 60 days before the planned date of arrival in Thailand. Then provide confirmation of a room reservation with a prepayment for 2 nights in SHA Extra Plus (SHA ++), AQ, OQ or AHQ hotels on days 1 and 5 and two paid tests (one PCR, one rapid test) that will be carried out on days 1 and 5 days respectively.