NCL cruise ship with 4,600 on board runs aground off the Dominican Republic

A Norwegian Cruise Line’s luxury liner Norwegian Escape with 3,000 passengers and 1,600 crew on board ran aground while trying to depart from the Dominican Republic’s port Puerto Plata.

The Norwegian Escape departed Port Canaveral on Saturday, March 12 for a seven-day cruise to the Caribbean. Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic was the luxury cruise ship’s first port of call.

According to Dominican Vice Admiral Ramon Gustavo Betances Hernandez, the Norwegian Escape ran into trouble shortly after it departed Puerto Plata port, when the ship struggled with ‘strong 30 knot winds’ which left it requiring support from tugboats to free it.

Additional tugboats were sent on Monday night to assist in the cruise ship rescue effort, with their crews using the high tide to allow them to pull the Norwegian Escape back to safety.

No damage was reported despite the incident.

The Norwegian Escape, which is around 326 meters (1,070 feet) long and weighs 165,000 tons, was traveling to the US Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands before heading on to the Bahamas.

The cruise ship was built in 2015 in Germany and is one of the largest vessels in Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet.

The Norwegian Escape grounding comes as the Dominican Republic was marking an upswing in cruise visits and passengers.

According to local news, 11,700 cruise passengers visited the Dominican Republic’s two ports last week aboard a total of seven cruise ships, a new peak for the winter season.

Counting crewmembers, over 18,600 foreigners arrived by cruise ship last week in the Dominican Republic.