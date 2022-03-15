South African Airways adds capacity after Comair grounding

South African Airways (SAA) has taken note of a decision by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) to indefinitely ground all Comair flights in South Africa.

Comair is the parent company that operates both the British Airways franchise and low-cost carrier Kulula in Southern Africa.

As a result, demand for seats across all domestic airlines in South Africa has been extremely high given that 40% of normal seat capacity has been removed from the market.

South African Airways (SAA) has not increased fares because of Comair’s temporary grounding. The airline has deployed larger aircraft on some Durban and Cape Town flights and will continue to do so until the current situation stabilizes.

Comair Limited is an airline based in South Africa that operates scheduled services on domestic routes as a British Airways franchisee. It also operates as a low-cost carrier under its own kulula.com brand.

South African Airways (SAA) is the flag carrier airline of South Africa. Founded in 1934, the airline is headquartered in Airways Park at O. R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and operated a hub-and-spoke network, linking over 40 local and international destinations across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania. The carrier joined Star Alliance in April 2006, making it the first African carrier to sign with one of the three major airline alliances.