New Entry Requirements for Seychelles without a negative PCR Test

Effective March 15, 2022, visitors over 18 years, having received the first two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine including a booster dose after 6 six months since completing the primary series; will be considered fully immunized. Fully immunization for visitors aged 12 to 18 years, necessitates the completion of only two vaccine doses.



All fully immunized visitors will therefore be exempted from the pre-travel PCR test requirement, while unvaccinated or partially vaccinated visitors will be required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours or a rapid antigen test done in a certified laboratory within 24hrs before departure to Seychelles.



Potential visitors having tested positive to the COVID-19 virus -between 2 to 12 weeks prior to travel – are also exempted from pre-travel COVID-19 testing upon provision of proof of infection and recovery.



Only one year after the destination reopened its borders to all visitors around the world irrespective of their vaccination status, this fundamental move aims at making Seychelles more accessible and competitive as a destination.



As a safe tourism experience remains essential, all visitors will still require having travel insurance in addition to their medical insurance cover and are encouraged to book their stay at a certified accommodation. Moreover, it is mandatory that all visitors apply for a Travel Authorization prior to travel.



The Principal Secretary for Tourism Mrs. Sherin Francis states that the new measures taken by the country are necessary at this stage of the recovery of the industry.



“The exemption of the PCR test for fully vaccinated visitors is certainly excellent news for Seychelles. With restrictions being removed and many destinations reviewing their PCR requirements for entry it was a necessary step for us as a destination to retain the interest of our potential visitors. As an industry, we are keeping our commitment towards safe tourism and we should not be complacent and remain vigilant to protect our population and our visitors,” said Mrs. Francis.



The country has also recently eased other restrictions including the removal of the overnight curfew and closing time for entertainment services such as bars and casinos which became effective on March 1, 2022.