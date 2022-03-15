Why US citizens should leave Russia

Department of State Press Briefing – March 14, 2022

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson.

Over the past weekend and even today, President Putin has continued to escalate his attack – hitting hospitals, schools and residential buildings, pummeling infrastructure, and killing civilians, all while Ukrainian forces bravely continue to repel this siege.

It becomes more evident every day that President Putin has gravely miscalculated. Now, three weeks into his unprovoked war against Ukraine, the Kremlin’s forces remain stalled in many areas and convoys have been unable to make significant progress. It is also clear that many brave people of conscience in Russia oppose the Kremlin’s unjustified war despite the unprecedented crackdown on dissenting voices.

Ukraine’s stiff resistance has slowed Putin’s assault, and Ukraine’s continued defense has stymied the Russian Federation’s plan for an imperial-style land grab.

This is – there is a clear off-ramp for this conflict: President Putin must stop the violence, de-escalate, and choose the path of diplomacy.

I also want to take a moment to reiterate our strong recommendation to U.S. citizens living in or traveling in Russia: you should depart immediately. This has been our recommendation for 10 days now, but I would note that our Travel Advisory has been at Level 4 – Do Not Travel – since August of 2020.

We have consistently messaged for weeks to U.S. citizens in Russia about the financial issues they may face, the danger in participating in protests, and the diminishing travel options, including flight options to depart. Most recently, we sent an alert about how to find our advice and recommendations given that Russia is drastically limiting the information space. Our embassy in Moscow has a limited ability to assist U.S. citizens, because of the Russian Government actions to restrict our staffing there. Since August of 2021, we have been able to provide only emergency services to U.S. citizens.

For all of these reasons, and more, we urge U.S. citizens to depart Russia now.