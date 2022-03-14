‘Worst ever’ cyberattack hits Israel on Monday

As a result of what an Israeli defense source called the ‘largest ever’ cyberattack against the Jewish state, the number of Israeli government websites were taken offline today.

The cyber strike was reported by Israeli media, citing a “defense establishment source” who claimed it to be the worst ever to hit Israel. The attack reportedly targeted sites using the ‘gov.il’ domain, which serves all Israeli government websites except defense-related ones.

The websites of Israel’s interior, health, justice, and welfare ministries, as well as the prime minister’s office, were taken offline on Monday in the wake of the cyber strike.

Access to some of the affected sites was restored on Monday night, but Israel’s defense establishment and the National Cyber Directorate have declared a state of emergency while websites of strategic importance – such as those related to the country’s water and power infrastructure – can be checked for signs of compromise.

The official cited by the news sources said that the Israeli government believes “a state actor or large organization carried out the attack,” but said that the culprit could not yet be identified.

Israeli news sources are speculating that Iran is to blame for the latest attack. Israel and Iran have for years traded cyberattacks, and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hacked CCTV cameras and employee databases at the ports of Haifa and Ashdod last month.

Conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv also went kinetic in recent days, with Israel killing two IRGC officers in an airstrike in Syria last week, and the IRGC responding with a ballistic missile strike against an alleged Israeli “strategic center” in Erbil, Iraq on Saturday.