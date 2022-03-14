Julia Kranenberg Appointed Fraport AG’s New Future Executive Board Member

Julia Kranenberg will be joining Fraport AG’s Executive Board as the new board member responsible for Human Resources (HR) and as the Executive Director Labor Relations. This was decided by the company’s Supervisory Board in its meeting today (March 14). She will succeed Michael Müller, who is set to retire on grounds of age on September 30, 2022.

Ms Kranenberg joined Essen-based energy company RWE in 2007, where she held various HR management positions. After RWE split its operations into separate companies, she joined Innogy SE in 2016. Serving as the head of HR Development and Top Executive Management for the entire Innogy Group, she was responsible for the development of the 40,000 employees and managers – including HR management for senior executives.

Following the subsequent acquisition of Innogy by the E.ON Group, Kranenberg played a key role from April 2018 onward in integrating the HR activities of both companies. In March 2020, she moved to Avacon AG to assume executive responsibilities for HR, along with purchasing, property and environmental safety.

Fraport AG’s future executive board member Julia Kranenberg is married and has a 10-year-old son.

Michael Boddenberg, Fraport AG Supervisory Board Chairman and Minister of Finance of Hesse, underscored that he was very satisfied with the executive selection. “We got to know many high-caliber business leaders, but ultimately…”

“Julia Kranenberg stood out because of her diverse experience gained in a large infrastructure company where she supported a range of transformation processes.”

“I was also impressed by her straightforward professional and human approach.”

Boddenberg also praised the services of the outgoing Executive Director Labor Relations: “With Michael Müller’s departure, Fraport AG is losing an outstanding leader who, with his almost 40 years of airport experience, played a key role in making Fraport AG the success that it is today. In particular, safeguarding the interests of employees – both in good times and during the aviation industry’s years of crisis – was always a matter close to his heart. I would like to thank Mr. Müller for his outstanding work, dedication and cooperation and wish him all the best and God’s blessings for the future.”

Michael Müller joined Fraport’s Executive Board in October 2012. Since then, he has held board responsibility for Ground Services, Human Resources and Internal Auditing. In 1984, Mr. Müller joined FAG, as the Frankfurt Airport operating company was formerly called. From 1993, he held a range of executive HR roles. A graduate in economics, Müller was appointed head of Human Resources in 1997. In 2009, he was appointed head of Ground Services at Fraport AG.