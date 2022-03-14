Hundreds of flights canceled as German airport security workers go on strike

Major air hubs across Germany experienced massive flight cancellations and delays today after airport security workers staged walkout at some of the country’s international airports over low wages and poor working conditions.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Bremen, Hanover, Leipzig, Munich and Cologne/Bonn airports, as security personnel went on strike demanding better pay and work environment.

Workers are demanding a pay rise of at least €1 ($1.10) per hour as conditions for airport personnel have become increasingly strenuous since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic and were farther aggravated by Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine, that caused the cost of living to increase in Germany.

The striking airport employees include security workers who check in passengers and their baggage before reaching the gates, along with those who oversee massive cargo operations.

The Verdi labor union announced that the work stoppage would last all day at Berlin, Düsseldorf, Bremen, Hanover, Leipzig and Cologne/Bonn airports.

Early in the day, 160 canceled flights had already been announced Düsseldorf. At Cologne/Bonn, 94 flights were canceled, both departures and arrivals. In Berlin, passengers have been stranded over nixed connections.

Later in the day, Verdi announced that staff at Munich’s airport were also joining the strike.

Tomorrow, airport security workers are set to strike in Frankfurt, the biggest and busiest airport in Germany. Frankfurt Airport has already advised travelers to revise their plans to travel that day if possible.

According to Verdi union, the salary negotiations are expected to take place on Wednesday and Thursday in Berlin.