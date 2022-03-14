New flights from Toronto to Chicago, Barcelona, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London on WestJet

WestJet today announced its 2022 summer schedule, featuring new non-stop service between Toronto and Chicago and more convenient options from Toronto to Europe with service to Barcelona, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London Gatwick. The airline’s summer schedule release marks a significant milestone in the airline’s recovery, through the restoration of its network to near pre-pandemic levels.

New daily transborder service between Toronto and Chicago

As confidence in business and leisure travel continues to rise, WestJet‘s newest route is to the Windy City, which will operate daily from Toronto with service beginning May 19, 2022, on WestJet Encore.

“We are thrilled to provide daily non-stop service between Toronto and Chicago, two dynamic global cities,” said John Weatherill, WestJet’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our newest transborder route provides guests with increased options to discover these two vibrant cities or seamlessly connect to their chosen destination via our expansive network.”

Route Frequency Start date Toronto – Chicago 1x daily May 19, 2022 Chicago – Toronto 1x daily May 19, 2022

Enhancing Toronto’s European connectivity

This summer, WestJet is restoring transatlantic connectivity across the country and adding more convenient and affordable non-stop options from Toronto to five European destinations: Barcelona, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London Gatwick.

“Our guests have long awaited a return to international travel,” continued Weatherill. “These routes create a significant visitor pipeline from Europe and demonstrate WestJet’s commitment to leading the travel and tourism industry’s recovery.”